Chieftains bruise Bears, 41-8, as Tonganoxie stays undefeated entering district play

Tonganoxie High coaches talk to their players Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, after THS defeated Spring Hill, 23-14, at the SHHS football stadium. The facility just opened, as the game between the two schools was the first to be played at the new Bronco stadium.

October 11, 2017

Tonganoxie jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back Friday in its homecoming game against Turner.

THS won, 41-8, improving to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Kaw Valley League play

Tonganoxie got on the board first with 9:27 still left in the first quarter. THS quarterback Mason Beach found Elijah Tyner for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

At the 6:47 mark, Dalton Bock scampered in for a 72-yard run and THS had a 14-0 lead.

With 2:16 left in the quarter, Bock had another 72-yard run and, thanks to three Bowen Jones’ extra points, THS had the 21-0 lead. Bock finished the night with 244 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns. Beach went 4-for-10 with 105 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception.

Korbin Riedel finished the game with 107 yards on 16 carries

Connor Searcy caught a 62-yard touchdown pass, while Zac Morgan also caught a touchdown pass.

Drake Pray led the team in tackles with five, though 11 different Chieftains registered tackles.

Justin Hand also recovered a fumble in the victory.

The Chieftains now move into the all-important district play portion of the schedule.

THS is at Atchison (4-2) on Friday. The Chieftains then are home against Piper (3-3) on Oct. 20 and Basehor-Linwood (5-1) on Oct. 27. Piper and BLHS each have one KVL loss, so Tonganoxie would do no worse than a claim a share of the KVL title if they split those two games. More importantly, though, would to go 3-0 in district play and head into the playoffs as district champions. The top two teams in each district advance to the playoffs.

