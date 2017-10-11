Bingo night coming Saturday

Linwood Community Building will be the site for bingo Saturday.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Games will run 6-9 p.m. Cards are $10 each and concessions will be available. Proceeds will go toward maintaining the building.

Hydrant flushing starts Friday

The city will be flushing out the hydrants this Friday, so if you experience any brown water, please allow your faucets to run for a few minutes. If you have any questions, please contact City Hall.

Breakout in the library Oct. 20

The Linwood Library will host a breakout experience inside the library after hours Oct. 20.

Small groups of participants will work together to solve puzzles to try and stop the zombie virus from spreading. The event is for teens and adults, and registration is required.

The library still has a few spaces open at the 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. time slots. If there is enough interest, the library will open another time slot at 8:30 p.m. Additional information can be found at linwoodcommunitylibrary.org/adultevents

Fall garden exchange Oct. 21

There will be a fall plant and garden exchange next weekend.

The exchange will start at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Linwood Library. Any plants, seeds, bulbs or other garden-related materials may be dropped off at the library. Everything is free. The library will also host an adult fairy garden workshop at noon on the same day. The fairy garden program does require registration in advance.

