Laughing Lunch is next week

The 1967 Class of McLouth High School will meet for its Laughing Lunch at noon Oct. 19 at Rice House in Tonganoxie.

The restaurant is just off East U.S. Highway 24-40 next to Gambino’s.

All classmates are invited to attend the regular gathering.

