Laughing Lunch next week at Gambino's

This bulldog is one of 30 miniature concrete bulldog that McLouth High School art students, McLouth Elementary students and other community members painted for a fundraising auction Saturday.

This bulldog is one of 30 miniature concrete bulldog that McLouth High School art students, McLouth Elementary students and other community members painted for a fundraising auction Saturday.

By Beverly Muzzy

October 11, 2017

Laughing Lunch is next week

The 1967 Class of McLouth High School will meet for its Laughing Lunch at noon Oct. 19 at Rice House in Tonganoxie.

The restaurant is just off East U.S. Highway 24-40 next to Gambino’s.

All classmates are invited to attend the regular gathering.

— Please submit McLouth Community information, announcements, and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or (913) 796-6935.

