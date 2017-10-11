Today's news
McLouth Happenings: Laughing Lunch next week at Gambino’s
October 11, 2017
Laughing Lunch is next week
The 1967 Class of McLouth High School will meet for its Laughing Lunch at noon Oct. 19 at Rice House in Tonganoxie.
The restaurant is just off East U.S. Highway 24-40 next to Gambino’s.
All classmates are invited to attend the regular gathering.
— Please submit McLouth Community information, announcements, and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or (913) 796-6935.
