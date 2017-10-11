The Tonganoxie High School Auto Tech Class Car and Bike Show is almost here.

Students are organizing the event, which will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21 at THS. Registration is 8-10:30 a.m. Entry fees are $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Pre-regisration cost is $12 for adults. There also will be food for sale and various booths. Proceeds from the event will benefit the auto tech class.

For more information, email tmaurer@tong464.org or call 913-416-1400, ext. 2051.