The Tonganoxie High girls golf team competed Monday in its first Class 4A regional.

The Chieftains finished seventh out of eight teams at the regional. THS shot a 488 as a team.

Hayden won the tournament with a 367. Spring Hill placed second (382), while Piper was third with a 383. Anderson County finished fourth with a 428 and Basehor-Linwood fifth with a 437. Jeff West finished just ahead of THS with a 460.

Bishop Miege was eighth with a 551.

Tonganoxie fielded a mostly inexperienced group for the first girls golf team in school history, but the team had some strong individual finishes. There even was a hole-in-one this year. Junior Brenn Shryock achieved the feat last month in Ozawkie.

Individual scores from the regional weren’t available on the Kansas State High School Activities Association website at press time Tuesday.

Other 4A regional sites were Chanute, Clay Center and Hays.

State will be this coming Monday for all of the classes. The 6A meet will be in Dodge City, with Dodge City High School being the host school. For the 5A meet, golfers will compete at Emporia Municipal Golf Course, with Emporia being the host school. The 4A meet will be at Lake Shwnee Golf Course in Topeka, with Hayden being the host school. The 3-2-1A meet will be in Hays, with Thomas More Prep the host.

