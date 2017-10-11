Chris Kleidosty will no longer be the superintendent at Tonganoxie USD 464.

But when his resignation takes effect still is not clear.

The board approved, 6-1, to accept Kleidosty’s resignation at the end of Monday’s meeting, with Phillip Welsh casting the dissenting vote.

The full motion was to accept the Kleisdosty’s resignation, subject to the board’s discussion in executive session.

Former school board member Diane Truesdell, who was in the audience, asked the board more particulars about the resignation. Board President Bryan Kemp declined to answer. Instead he told Truesdell she could request information through an open meetings request.

The Mirror submitted an open records request via email Tuesday morning, but did not get a response back by the newspaper’s deadline Tuesday afternoon.

The board hired Kleidosty in July 2016. This past February, after roughly seven months in Tonganoxie, he was arrested on two counts of alleged failure to report sexual abuse at his former district of Prairie View, which is in Linn County.

Another administrator, Tim Weis, also was arrested at the same time on those charges. Prairie View school board members replaced Weis with the PVHS assistant principal earlier this year.

Keaton Michael Alan Krell resigned in early May 2016 from his high school teaching position at PVHS. Weeks later, on the last day of school, officers arrested him for alleged sexual relations with two students.

Kleidosty has contended that he always complied with authorities.

He was hired as Tonganoxie’s new superintendent the day Krell was arrested at Prairie View.

Kleidosty had been cooperating with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter and had informed the Tonganoxie school board of the development, according to board member Dan Hopkins. At the time of his hiring in Tonganoxie, Kleidosty was not under investigation and was overseeing Prairie View’s cooperation with law enforcement in the sex abuse case, Hopkins noted earlier this year in an interview with The Mirror.

Linn County Attorney James Brun eventually dropped the charges with prejudice, meaning Brun could bring up different charges at a later date.

The court initially did not allow Kleidosty to be on district property or Kansas accredited schools, although adjustments were made so that Kleidosty could attend his children’s school activities and eventually was allowed to work again at the district.

The school board, though, never lifted his status of suspended with pay.

Tonya Philllips has served as interim superintendent in Kleidosty’s absence.

Board votes on resolution

After a lengthy and sometimes heated debate, the school board approved Hopkins’ resolution to not support a Tyson plant near Tonganoxie.

The vote passed, 5-2, with Board President Bryan Kemp and Kaija Baldock voting against.

