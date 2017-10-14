Archive for Saturday, October 14, 2017

Tonganoxie football stays perfect with road victory at Atchison

Tonganoxie High coaches talk to their players Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, after THS defeated Spring Hill, 23-14, at the SHHS football stadium. The facility just opened, as the game between the two schools was the first to be played at the new Bronco stadium.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 14, 2017

Tonganoxie High got off to a good start in district play Friday in Atchison.

THS blanked Atchison, 49-0, and moved to 7-0 on the season. The team also is 4-0 in Kaw Valley League play and 1-0 in districts.

The Chieftains now will look to move closer to a KVL title this week.

Tonganoxie plays Piper this coming Friday at home. The Pirates (3-4 and 3-2) is 0-1 in district play after falling, 33-0, to Basehor-Linwood at home Friday.

BLHS (6-1 and 4-1) is host to Atchison (4-3) this coming Friday.

The Oct. 28 clash between Tonganoxie and BLHS likely will decide the Class 4A Division I district champion and KVL champ.

