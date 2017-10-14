Tonganoxie High got off to a good start in district play Friday in Atchison.

THS blanked Atchison, 49-0, and moved to 7-0 on the season. The team also is 4-0 in Kaw Valley League play and 1-0 in districts.

The Chieftains now will look to move closer to a KVL title this week.

Tonganoxie plays Piper this coming Friday at home. The Pirates (3-4 and 3-2) is 0-1 in district play after falling, 33-0, to Basehor-Linwood at home Friday.

BLHS (6-1 and 4-1) is host to Atchison (4-3) this coming Friday.

The Oct. 28 clash between Tonganoxie and BLHS likely will decide the Class 4A Division I district champion and KVL champ.