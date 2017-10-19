Archive for Thursday, October 19, 2017

Linwood News: Adult fairy gardens

By Shawn Linenberger

October 19, 2017

The Linwood Library is bringing fairy gardens to an adult audience with its fairy garden workshop, which starts at noon Saturday.

Registration is required for the event. Participants will need to bring their own container, but the library will supply dirt, some plants, and guidance. Participants may bring any extras they desire. Admission is free.

