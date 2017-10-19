McLouth Library offers array of programs

McLouth Public Library offers these events and activities:

• Story time, 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday.

• Yoga, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The yoga is free to the public.

• Movie night, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The library will show “The Haunted Mansion” and serve popcorn. All ages are welcome. Children are welcome to bring a pillow and blanket.

• Halloween open house, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The library will have an open house with snacks and games.

For more information, contact library director Carolyn Knotts at the library, 215 S Union Street, McLouth 66054; 913-796-2225.

Haunted hayride slated for next two Saturdays at Bee Grounds

Enjoy the ride of your life on the Threshers Lair Haunted Hayride the next two Saturdays at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds.

The hayrides are 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday and then again a week later on Oct. 28. Cost is $10 per person; $5 for children ages 6 and younger.

Festival of trees coming to town Dec. 2

It’s not too early to think about the McLouth’s Festival of Christmas Trees Party.

Get your trees and donations ready for the Dec. 2 tree lighting event.

