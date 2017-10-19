Archive for Thursday, October 19, 2017

October 19, 2017

The Tonganoxie High School Auto Tech Class Car and Bike Show is almost here.

Students are organizing the event, which will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21 at THS. Registration is 8-10:30 a.m. Entry fees are $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Pre-regisration cost is $12 for adults. There also will be food for sale and various booths. Proceeds from the event will benefit the auto tech class.

For more information, email tmaurer@tong464.org or call 913-416-1400, ext. 2051.

