Tonganoxie soccer seeks unbeaten mark
October 19, 2017
The Tonganoxie High football team keeps pushing toward an undefeated regular season, but the Chieftains still have tests against Piper and archrival Basehor-Linwood that will determine the team’s record as THS looks to make a playoff run.
For their counterparts on the pitch, the THS boys soccer team has one more match in the regular season — Senior Night on Thursday at home against Kansas City Christian.
To finish the regular season with an unbeaten record, the Chieftains will have to defeat a team with a storied history.
The Panthers have won five Class 4-3-2-1A state titles: 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2011. In 2012, KCC placed third — the same year THS finished second at state to Hayden.
Fast forward to 2017.
Tonganoxie is ranked No. 10 in the state according to MaxPreps. Ranked No. 1 on that list is a team the Chieftains likely will have to defeat to get back to state: Bishop Miege. The Stags are undefeated with a tie heading into the final week of the regular season. Nationally, Bishop Miege, the defending Class 4-3-2-1A champion, is ranked No. 23 in the nation, according to topdrawersoccer.com.
That, however, can be a discussion for another week if the teams meet in the playoffs.
For now, Tonganoxie is preparing for KCC and saluting a slew of 12th-graders at Senior Night on Thursday at Chieftain Park
Currently 14-0-1, Tonganoxie is two wins from matching the school record for victories in a single season.
The 2012 team went 16-4-1.
Seeding for regionals will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Olathe East High School.
Class 4-3-2-1A regionals will run Monday through Oct. 28. State quarterfinals are Oct. 31 and state Nov. 3 and 4.
Schedule/results
Aug. 25 BALDWIN, W, 4-2 (1-0)
Aug. 29 BONNER SPRINGS, W, 11-4 (2-0, 1-0)
Aug. 31 BASEHOR-LINWOOD, W, 4-3 (3-0, 2-0)
Sept. 5 at Atchison, W, 9-0 (4-0, 2-0)
Sept. 12 at Turner, W, 4-3 (5-0, 3-0)
Sept. 14 PIPER W, 2-1 (6-0, 4-0)
Sept. 16 ST. THOMAS AQUINAS, T, 2-2 (6-0-1, 4-0)
Sept. 18 at Eudora, W, 6-1 (7-0-1, 4-0)
Sept. 21 ST. MARY’S ACADEMY, W, 3-0 (8-0-1, 4-0)
Sept. 22 at Maranatha Academy, W, 4-3 (OT) (9-0-1, 4-0)
Sept. 26 at Louisburg, W, 2-1 (10-0-1, 4-0)
Sept. 28 JUNCTION CITY, W, 11-1 (mercy rule) (11-0-1, 4-0)
Oct. 2 at Lansing, W, 5-0 (12-0-1, 5-0)
Oct. 5 at Bishop Ward, W, 5-1 (13-0-1, 6-0)
Oct. 9 at Maur Hill, 10-0 (14-0-1, 6-0)
Oct. 19 KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN
