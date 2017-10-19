The Tonganoxie High football team keeps pushing toward an undefeated regular season, but the Chieftains still have tests against Piper and archrival Basehor-Linwood that will determine the team’s record as THS looks to make a playoff run.

For their counterparts on the pitch, the THS boys soccer team has one more match in the regular season — Senior Night on Thursday at home against Kansas City Christian.

To finish the regular season with an unbeaten record, the Chieftains will have to defeat a team with a storied history.

The Panthers have won five Class 4-3-2-1A state titles: 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2011. In 2012, KCC placed third — the same year THS finished second at state to Hayden.

Fast forward to 2017.

Tonganoxie is ranked No. 10 in the state according to MaxPreps. Ranked No. 1 on that list is a team the Chieftains likely will have to defeat to get back to state: Bishop Miege. The Stags are undefeated with a tie heading into the final week of the regular season. Nationally, Bishop Miege, the defending Class 4-3-2-1A champion, is ranked No. 23 in the nation, according to topdrawersoccer.com.

That, however, can be a discussion for another week if the teams meet in the playoffs.

For now, Tonganoxie is preparing for KCC and saluting a slew of 12th-graders at Senior Night on Thursday at Chieftain Park

Currently 14-0-1, Tonganoxie is two wins from matching the school record for victories in a single season.

The 2012 team went 16-4-1.

Seeding for regionals will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Olathe East High School.

Class 4-3-2-1A regionals will run Monday through Oct. 28. State quarterfinals are Oct. 31 and state Nov. 3 and 4.

Schedule/results

Aug. 25 BALDWIN, W, 4-2 (1-0)

Aug. 29 BONNER SPRINGS, W, 11-4 (2-0, 1-0)

Aug. 31 BASEHOR-LINWOOD, W, 4-3 (3-0, 2-0)

Sept. 5 at Atchison, W, 9-0 (4-0, 2-0)

Sept. 12 at Turner, W, 4-3 (5-0, 3-0)

Sept. 14 PIPER W, 2-1 (6-0, 4-0)

Sept. 16 ST. THOMAS AQUINAS, T, 2-2 (6-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 18 at Eudora, W, 6-1 (7-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 21 ST. MARY’S ACADEMY, W, 3-0 (8-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 22 at Maranatha Academy, W, 4-3 (OT) (9-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 26 at Louisburg, W, 2-1 (10-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 28 JUNCTION CITY, W, 11-1 (mercy rule) (11-0-1, 4-0)

Oct. 2 at Lansing, W, 5-0 (12-0-1, 5-0)

Oct. 5 at Bishop Ward, W, 5-1 (13-0-1, 6-0)

Oct. 9 at Maur Hill, 10-0 (14-0-1, 6-0)

Oct. 19 KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN