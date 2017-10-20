Tonganoxie High boys soccer has finished the regular season without a loss.

THS celebrated many upperclassmen with Senior Night on Thursday against Kansas City Christian at Chieftain Park.

The two teams then battled for two halves and two overtimes before finishing in a scoreless tie.

Now 14-0-2, Tonganoxie is two wins from matching the school record for victories in a single season as THS enters the postseason.

The 2012 team that finished as state runner-up went 16-4-1.

Seeding for regionals will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Olathe East High School.

Class 4-3-2-1A regionals will run Monday through Friday. State quarterfinals are Oct. 31 and state Nov. 3 and 4.

It's possible Tonganoxie and KCC will have a rematch in the playoffs, as both are in the same regional.

There's also a good chance that, if the Chieftains can keep advancing, they'll play teams they've already seen in the regular season. Tonganoxie's regional also contains eight of its regular-season opponents.

Schedule/results

Aug. 25 BALDWIN, W, 4-2 (1-0)

Aug. 29 BONNER SPRINGS, W, 11-4 (2-0, 1-0)

Aug. 31 BASEHOR-LINWOOD, W, 4-3 (3-0, 2-0)

Sept. 5 at Atchison, W, 9-0 (4-0, 2-0)

Sept. 12 at Turner, W, 4-3 (5-0, 3-0)

Sept. 14 PIPER W, 2-1 (6-0, 4-0)

Sept. 16 ST. THOMAS AQUINAS, T, 2-2 (6-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 18 at Eudora, W, 6-1 (7-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 21 ST. MARY’S ACADEMY, W, 3-0 (8-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 22 at Maranatha Academy, W, 4-3 (OT) (9-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 26 at Louisburg, W, 2-1 (10-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 28 JUNCTION CITY, W, 11-1 (mercy rule) (11-0-1, 4-0)

Oct. 2 at Lansing, W, 5-0 (12-0-1, 5-0)

Oct. 5 at Bishop Ward, W, 5-1 (13-0-1, 6-0)

Oct. 9 at Maur Hill, W, 10-0 (14-0-1, 6-0)

Oct. 19 KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN, T, 0-0 (14-0-2, 6-0)