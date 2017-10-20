Today's news

Tonganoxie High boys soccer ties KC Christian on Senior Night, finishes regular season unbeaten

By Shawn Linenberger

October 20, 2017

Tonganoxie High boys soccer has finished the regular season without a loss.

THS celebrated many upperclassmen with Senior Night on Thursday against Kansas City Christian at Chieftain Park.

The two teams then battled for two halves and two overtimes before finishing in a scoreless tie.

Now 14-0-2, Tonganoxie is two wins from matching the school record for victories in a single season as THS enters the postseason.

The 2012 team that finished as state runner-up went 16-4-1.

Seeding for regionals will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Olathe East High School.

Class 4-3-2-1A regionals will run Monday through Friday. State quarterfinals are Oct. 31 and state Nov. 3 and 4.

It's possible Tonganoxie and KCC will have a rematch in the playoffs, as both are in the same regional.

There's also a good chance that, if the Chieftains can keep advancing, they'll play teams they've already seen in the regular season. Tonganoxie's regional also contains eight of its regular-season opponents.

Schedule/results

Aug. 25 BALDWIN, W, 4-2 (1-0)

Aug. 29 BONNER SPRINGS, W, 11-4 (2-0, 1-0)

Aug. 31 BASEHOR-LINWOOD, W, 4-3 (3-0, 2-0)

Sept. 5 at Atchison, W, 9-0 (4-0, 2-0)

Sept. 12 at Turner, W, 4-3 (5-0, 3-0)

Sept. 14 PIPER W, 2-1 (6-0, 4-0)

Sept. 16 ST. THOMAS AQUINAS, T, 2-2 (6-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 18 at Eudora, W, 6-1 (7-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 21 ST. MARY’S ACADEMY, W, 3-0 (8-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 22 at Maranatha Academy, W, 4-3 (OT) (9-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 26 at Louisburg, W, 2-1 (10-0-1, 4-0)

Sept. 28 JUNCTION CITY, W, 11-1 (mercy rule) (11-0-1, 4-0)

Oct. 2 at Lansing, W, 5-0 (12-0-1, 5-0)

Oct. 5 at Bishop Ward, W, 5-1 (13-0-1, 6-0)

Oct. 9 at Maur Hill, W, 10-0 (14-0-1, 6-0)

Oct. 19 KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN, T, 0-0 (14-0-2, 6-0)

