Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 Women’s Auxiliary is having its Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Barbecue this weekend.

The event will be 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post Home, 910 E. First St. The RSVP deadline was last week, but call Cindy at 785-478-1546 to check whether spaces still are available.