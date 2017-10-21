The floodgates opened midway through the second quarter Friday for the Tonganoxie High football team.

THS led Piper, 7-0, when Connor Searcy scored on a 9-yard run with 7:58 left before halftime. On the next play, Tonganoxie recovered the kickoff. Moments later, quarterback Mason Beach found Zac Morgan for a reception and Morgan ran it in for a 23-yard pass play.

On Piper’s next possession, Drake Pray intercepted a PHS pass deep in Pirate territory. Not long after, Dylan Kleidosty scored on a seven-yard pass. Working with a short field again in its next possession, Beach found a wide-open Caden Searcy in the back of the end zone and it was 35-7.

The teams traded scores before Dalton Bock’s big rushing touchdown made it 42-7. A late 27-yard Bowan Jones field goal made it 45-7 and that would be the final score. The placekicker also went 6-for-6 on extra points.

The victory moved Tonganoxie one game closer to a perfect regular season. THS is now 8-0 overall, 5-0 in conference play and 2-0 in districts. THS will play Basehor-Linwood (7-1 and 4-1) with KVL and district titles on the line next week. The two arch rivals, who will be in different leagues next year, will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Beatty Field.

Schedule/results

Sept. 1 at Spring Hill, W, 23-14 (1-0, 0-0)

Sept. 9 EUDORA, W, 35-7 (2-0, 0-0)

Sept. 15 at Bishop Ward, W, 61-6 (3-0, 1-0)

Sept. 22 BONNER SPRINGS, W, 28-12 (4-0, 2-0)

Sept. 29 at Lansing, W, 37-3 (5-0, 3-0)

Oct. 6 TURNER, W, 41-8 (6-0, 4-0)

Oct. 13 at Atchison ,W, 49-0 (7-0, 4-0)

Oct. 20 PIPER, W, 45-7 (8-0, 5-0)

Oct. 27 BASEHOR-LINWOOD

KVL standings

Team League Overall

Tonganoxie 5-0 8-0

Basehor-Linwood 4-1 7-1

Bonner Springs 4-1 4-4

Piper 3-3 3-5

Lansing 2-4 2-6

Turner 1-5 3-5

Bishop Ward 0-5 0-8