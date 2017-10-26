— Tonganoxie High looked poised to answer Atchison on Saturday in a third and deciding set in the first round of a Class 4A Division I substate in Atchison.

THS won the first set, 25-15, but had just fallen in the second, 25-18.

In the third, the Chieftains jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Atchison answered. The team went back-and-forth. Leading 9-7, Tonganoxie’s Abby Marcouillier made a tough defensive play.

Senior Makenzie Sample then passed the ball to the middle of the court, but the Chieftains had a communication lapse in getting a third touch on the ball and it fell to the floor between a handful of THS teammates.

That was the start of a 3-0 Atchison run. THS tied the set at 10, but that would be as close it would be moving forward. Tonganoxie couldn’t overcome a 9-2 run, and Atchison went on to win, 25-19.

Tonganoxie finished the season 14-19. The Chieftains were the No. 4 seed against top-seeded Atchison, but THS swept a match in an earlier meeting this season.

No. 2 Basehor-Linwood defeated No. 3 Piper in the other semifinal match, 24-26, 26-24, 25-20.

The championship match didn’t have quite the suspense of semifinal contests. BLHS took care of Atchison in two, 25-7, 25-7.

Piper finished its season 18-18, while Atchison finished as substate runner-up with a 25-11 record.

BLHS (24-14) is the No. 5 seed. The Bobcats will be in Pool I on Friday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

The team will face No. 1 Rose Hill (36-3), No. 4 Louisburg (30-9) and No. 8 Bishop Miege (10-26). Miege was the No. 8 seed last year with a 10-29 record. The private school finished the season 14-30 and was runner-up to Rose Hill.

Teams in Pool II are No. 2 Independence (35-4), No. 3 Ulysses (29-8), No. 6 Wellington (19-16) and No. 7 El Dorado (20-19).

The top two teams from each pool will play Saturday in a four-team tournament. Semifinals winners will play in state championship match, while the semifinal losers will play in the consolation match to determine third and fourth place.

Saturday’s postseason loss meant the end of high school careers for three THS volleyball seniors: Lauren Willson, Cami Timm and Makenzie Sample. The three players helped the program add two state appearances to its history the past two years, including a fourth-place appearance in 2015 in Salina.

The longest winning streak for his year’s team was three matches on two occasions. The Chieftains’ longest losing skid was five matches.

Mixed in with those streaks were some hard-fought matches.

First-year coach Chrissie Jeannin led her team to Rossville where the Chieftains faced Chrissie’s older sister and fellow THS alum Laura Jeannin. Laura’s Ottawa team won the match, 2-1. THS won the first set, but Ottawa came back and won the next two.

Tonganoxie also lost a five-set match to Bonner Springs on the road in September and had to go into extra play against Jeff West on Oct. 5 at Pleasant Ridge. JWHS won the first set, 26-24 and then the epic second set, 33-31. An Oct. 7 loss to Leavenworth went 29-27 in the first set at the De Soto Spikefest Tournament.

2017 season results

Aug. 29 LANSING, L, 3-0; 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 (0-1, 0-1)

Aug. 31 EUDORA, L, 3-1; 23-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-14 (0-2, 0-1)

Sept. 5 at Atchison, W, 3-0; 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 (1-2, 0-1)

Sept. 7 at Baldwin, W, 3-1; 25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17 (2-2, 0-1)

Sept. 12 BASEHOR-LINWOOD, L, 3-0; 25-11, 27-25, 25-16 (2-3, 0-2)

Sept. 14 PLEASANT RIDGE, W, 3-0; 25-16, 25-13, 25-8 (3-3, 0-2)

*Sept. 16 Wamego, W, 2-0; 25-22, 25-20 (4-3, 0-2)

*Sept. 16 Clay Center, W, 2-0; 25-18, 25-22 (5-3, 0-2)

*Sept. 16 Ottawa, L, 2-1; 22-25, 25-16, 25-19 (5-4, 0-2)

*Sept. 16 Silver Lake, L, 2-0; 25-9, 25-20 (5-5, 0-2)

*Sept. 16 Holton, W, 2-1; 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 (6-5, 0-2)

Sept. 19 EMPORIA L, 2-0; 25-12, 25-14 (6-6, 0-2)

Sept. 19 MILL VALLEY, L, 2-0; 25-21, 25-10 (6-7, 0-2)

!Sept. 23 GREAT BEND, W, 2-1; 25-27, 25-21, 25-11 (7-7, 0-2)

!Sept. 23 BONNER SPRINGS, L, 2-0; 25-14, 25-20 (7-8, 0-2)

!Sept. 23 TOPEKA HIGH, L, 2-1; 25-20, 21-25, 25-16 (7-9, 0-2)

!Sept. 23 SM NORTHWEST, L, 2-0; 25-16, 25-19 (7-10, 0-2)

Sept. 25 Baldwin (@KCC), W, 2-1; 14-25, 25-18, 25-23 (8-10, 0-2)

Sept. 25 at KC Christian, W, 2-0; 25-1, 25-9 (9-10, 0-2)

Sept. 26 at Bonner Springs, L, 3-2; 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 19-25, 15-11 (9-11, 0-3)

Sept. 28 Sumner (at SHHS), W, 2-0; 25-13, 25-16 (10-11, 0-3)

Sept. 28 at Spring Hill, L, 2-0; 25-20, 25-23 (10-12, 0-3)

Oct. 3 at Piper, L, 3-1; 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 (10-13, 0-4)

Oct. 5 at Pleasant Ridge, W, 2-0; 25-17, 25-17 (11-13, 0-4)

Oct. 5 Jeff West (at PRHS), L, 2-0; 26-24, 33-31 (11-14, 0-4)

&Oct. 7 Hayden, L, 2-0; 25-14, 25-21 (11-15, 0-4)

&Oct. 7 De Soto, L, 2-0, 25-12, 25-15 (11-16, 0-4)

&Oct. 7 Leavenworth, L, 2-0; 29-27, 25-19 (11-17, 0-4)

&Oct. 7 Eudora, L, 2-0; 25-20, 25-9 (11-18, 0-4)

Oct. 9 BISHOP SEABURY, W, 3-0; 25-13, 25-13, 25-13 (12-18, 0-4)

Oct. 10 at Turner, W, 3-1; 25-10, 24-26, 25-20, 25-12 (13-18, 1-4)

Oct. 17 BISHOP WARD, W, 3-0; 25-6, 25-15, 25-17 (14-18, 2-4)

%Oct. 21 Atchison, L, 2-1; (14-19, 2-4)

*Rossville Tournament

!Tonganoxie Invitational

&De Soto Spikefest

%Substate at Atchison