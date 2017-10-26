Linwood hayride

The city of Linwood is hosting its annual hayride and costume contest this weekend.

It will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the city park. Refreshments will be available. For more information, contact City Hall.

Early childhood development screening

Basehor Elementary School will have an early childhood development screening for youths up to 5 years of age 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 3.

It’s free for anyone in the Basehor-Linwood School District. To reserve an appointment, call 913-724-2348.





Classic movie night

The Linwood Library will show the Oscar-winning classic movie Casablanca next month.

The movie will start at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Snacks and drinks will be provided.



Bluegrass music show

Julian Davis, a 17-year-old phenom, will be doing a solo music show next month at the library.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Davis was featured with his band the Hay-Burners on Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent.” He is a throwback to the 40s and 50s in style, singing and playing and is also a flatpicking and mandolin champion.