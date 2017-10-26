Final haunted hayride of season is Saturday

Enjoy the ride of your life on the Threshers Lair Haunted Hayride on Saturday at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds.

The hayrides are 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $10 per person; $5 for children ages 6 and younger.

Community Halloween party Tuesday

The McLouth Community Halloween Party will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the fire statino.

A costume contest will start at 7 p.m. DJ Bob will provide the music. The evening of fun, food and door prizes is sponsored by the McLouth and District No. 9 fire departments and local businesses.

Trunk or Treat Tuesday

McLouth United Methodist Church will have its 14th annual “Trunk or Treat” from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the church parking lot. Youths of all ages are welcome to participate in activities. Decorated automobile trunks will be the place to get your Halloween candy.

This is a great opportunity for families who live in the country to participate in the festivities, as well as it being a safe environment for everyone. The church will have hot dogs, hot apple cider and hot chocolate for youths.

Halloween lights out

Residents who choose not to be disturbed by Trick-or-Treaters often leave their porch lights turned off. As a courtesy, please respect their preference by only going to houses that are lit.

Church chili supper and bake sale next week

Stanwood Friends Church will have a fundraising chili supper and bake sale 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at McLouth Community Center. Proceeds will go toward repairs to the church bell tower and the McLouth Ministerial Alliance Fund. The mission begins right here at home, helping our neighbors. The Ministerial Alliance Fund is in need of our support to allow them to help more families. Come help us share our many blessings.

Festival of trees coming to town Dec. 2

It’s not too early to think about the McLouth’s Festival of Christmas Trees Party.

Get your trees and donations ready for the Dec. 2 tree lighting event.

— Please submit McLouth Community information, announcements, and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or 913-796-6935.