Tonganoxie brought home a regional title Saturday in cross country.

The THS boys team finished first at the Class 4A regional at Wyandotte County Park, meaning the Chieftains will compete as a full team at the state cross country championships this coming Saturday in Wamego.

The top three teams will compete as full teams at state.

Tonganoxie won with 56 points, while Baldwin placed second with 79 and Hayden third with 94. Spring Hill placed fourth (110), Basehor-Linwood fifth (122), Eudora sixth (128), Marysville seventh (216) and Bishop Miege eighth (235).

Calvin Morgan led the Chieftains with a second-place finish overall. The junior finished the course in 17 minutes, 40 seconds.

Sophomore Dylan Graham finished 11th with an 18:12.38 time, with junior Jakob Foley right behind in 12th (18:13.53).

Tonganoxie did a good job of running as a pack, as another couple Chieftains finished one after the other. Sophomore Jakob Edholm placed 15th (18:27.69) and junior Joshua Bosley 16th (18:28.35). Senior Chandler Hamman finished 18th (18:38.62).

Freshman Aidan Boone placed 31st for THS (19:01.96).

Chambers to represent girls team at state

Kristi Chambers also is headed to Wamego next Saturday. The THS freshman placed 12th in the girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 5.52 seconds.

Senior Sierra Staatz placed 23rd, finishing in 21:42.02. Senior Mia Bond placed 30th (22:00.52) and freshman Kathrine Wombwell 32nd (22:16.08).

Senior Alyssa Scott finished 34th (22:19.93)and freshman Heather Wombwell 37th (22:32.05). Senior Erin Williams finished 40th (22:38.27).

Baldwin won the team title with 61 points, just ahead of Basehor-Linwood, which placed second with 62. Bishop Miege finished third with 78. Those three teams all qualified for state as full teams.

Eudora placed fourth (96), Tonganoxie fifth (117) and Spring Hill sixth (164). Jeff West took seventh (176), Sumner eighth (194) and Santa Fe Trail ninth (209). Bonner Springs placed 10th (242), Santa Fe Trail11th (252), Jeff West 12th (382) and Sumner 13th (394).