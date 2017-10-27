Archive for Friday, October 27, 2017

Genesis Christian Academy, Tonganoxie Recreation Commission receive Lawrence Memorial Hospital grants

Starla Jones with Lawrence Memorial Hospital present a wellness grant to Genesis Christian Acadmey teacher Denise Sours. Holding the sign is GCA student Sydney Myers.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 27, 2017

Brad Eccles, assistant director for Tonganoxie Recreation Commission, holds a check from Starla Jones, who is representing the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Endowment Association. TRC again was awarded a wellness grant from LMH. The grant will be used to fund the gorwing community fitness workouts. At right is TRC director Gayle Parker.

Genesis Christian Academy and the Tonganoxie Recreation Commission together have been awarded health and wellness grants from the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Endowment Association.

Funds were raised for the grant through the Summer Spray 5K this past summer.

GCA received a grant for $2,474. It will be used to expand GCA’s physical education program in the area of lifetime fitness. Equipment purchased through the grant will allow students to monitor heart rates and body fat as they use a variety of equipment. The school’s goal is to encourage students to find forms of exercise they can continue for a healthy lifestyle.

TRC plans to use its funds to continue to expand its Families Actively Strengthening Together community workouts in Tonganoxie. The TRC grant was for $1,700. TRC has been awarded the grant before and also utilized it to improve the FAST workout offerings.

