Archive for Friday, October 27, 2017
Genesis Christian Academy, Tonganoxie Recreation Commission receive Lawrence Memorial Hospital grants
October 27, 2017
Genesis Christian Academy and the Tonganoxie Recreation Commission together have been awarded health and wellness grants from the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Endowment Association.
Funds were raised for the grant through the Summer Spray 5K this past summer.
GCA received a grant for $2,474. It will be used to expand GCA’s physical education program in the area of lifetime fitness. Equipment purchased through the grant will allow students to monitor heart rates and body fat as they use a variety of equipment. The school’s goal is to encourage students to find forms of exercise they can continue for a healthy lifestyle.
TRC plans to use its funds to continue to expand its Families Actively Strengthening Together community workouts in Tonganoxie. The TRC grant was for $1,700. TRC has been awarded the grant before and also utilized it to improve the FAST workout offerings.
More like this story
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital accepting grant applications for local wellness projects
- FAST times at Tonganoxie's Chieftain Park
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital wellness grants available
- Leighty grant funding awards largest single-year amount
- Tonganoxie FAST group begins weekly workouts, encourages wide-ranging participation
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment