Archive for Friday, October 27, 2017

McLouth High freshman runner qualifies for state with 4th-place finish at regional

Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 27, 2017

Baylee Wolfe and Ceara Funk will represent McLouth at state cross country.

Though the McLouth girls team won’t compete for a team title, Wolfe and Funk qualified as individuals. Wolfe, a freshman, placed fourth (21 minutes, 40.27 seconds) and Funk, a senior finished 18th (23:19.44).

The McLouth High boys cross country team finished 11th out of 12 teams in a Class 3A regional at Riley County. Hiawatha won the meet with 72 points, while host Riley County was second with 86.

Sophomore Dakota Driskill led the Bulldogs with 32nd-place finish (19 minutes, 53.39 seconds).

Freshman August Forsberg placed 35th (20:02.55) as McLouth’s top runners. Sophomore Jonah Willits placed 72nd (22:27.39), freshman Ben Arnett 89th (25:53.11) and sophomore Luke Hermann 92nd (28:28.21).

Volleyball falls at Wellsville

McLouth volleyball finished the season 7-30 after falling to eventual substate champion Wellsville on Saturday in Wellsville.

MHS, the No. 8 seed at the Class 3A substate, lost, 25-11, 25-7, to top-seeded Eagles. WHS (29-11) then defeated West Franklin and Perry-Lecompton for the substate title.

Football finishes with JCN

McLouth will conclude its football season Friday against Jefferson County North in Winchester.

MHS enters the game 0-8, while JCN is 8-0. The Bulldogs almost registered a victory last week, but fell to Doniphan West, 14-8.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment