Pop-up craft mall next week at Tonganoxie Community Historic Site

Tonganoxie Community Historic Site, 201 W. Washington St. near U.S. Highway 24-40.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 27, 2017

A pop-up craft mall that includes an early bird sale soon will be coming to the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site.

The event will have 23 crafters selling items in the TCHS barn. The early bird sale is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The regular event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at the site, 201 W. Washington St. The museum will be opened during each event.

Admission is free.

