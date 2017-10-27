Archive for Friday, October 27, 2017
Special Tonganoxie Business Assocation, Tonganoxie Chamber meeting Monday at Chieftain Room
October 27, 2017
The Tonganoxie Business Association and the Tonganoxie Chamber of Commerce will have a meeting next week for some announcements and discussion.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday at the Chieftain Room on the Tonganoxie High School east campus.
There will be a short presentation to introduce businesses and organizations to a few benefits coming to our community soon.
The objective of this informational meeting is to encourage business growth, develop mutual promotional efforts and identify business needs in Tonganoxie.
There will be light refreshments and beverages served.
