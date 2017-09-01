10 years ago: Aug. 29, 2007

Sunflowers are in full bloom and fans don’t have to travel far to take in their beauty. Ted Grinter has 27 acres of row after row of sunflowers on his farm southwest of Tonganoxie.

Sunflowers are known to track the movement of the sun across the sky when they are in the bud stage. Once the flower blooms, however, it faces east and that could be the flower’s efforts to avoid direct heat.

Kansas ranks third in sunflower production after North Dakota and South Dakota.



25 years ago: Sept. 2, 1992

Danielle Boatwright was announced second runner-up at the Miss Teen USA Pageant in Biloxi, Mississippi on August 26, 1992.

The city of Tonganoxie has acquired its new fire station. The building arrived Thursday and is now being assembled.

50 years ago: Sept. 7, 1967

There are 3,556 students enrolled in Unified School Districts 464, 453, 469, and 449 of Leavenworth County. County Superintendent A.K. Banman reported that this is an increase of 100 over year-ago figures.

75 years ago: Sept. 3, 1942

The national effort to collect scrap metal will be undertaken in Tonganoxie next week when the city cooperates by using the city truck to collect junk of householders on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

This collection should be placed in a convenient place at each home. The main thing is to get scrap metal into some channel where it will be of benefit to the war situation.

100 years ago: Aug. 30, 1917

A ground hog weighing 30 pounds was killed this week on the old Collins farm at Edminster by J.W. and Charlie Lewallen. The animal was chased through the orchard and killed with a shovel. The ground hog was skinned and his hide will be tanned, so that there isn’t a possibility of seeing his shadow again on February 2nd.

The city council, at its regular session Monday evening, made a contract for the purchase of 1,000 feet of hose from the Eureka Fire Hose Company, at 90 cents a foot. This amount of hose is required to get a reduction in insurance rates. The hydrants have been fitted with the same threads as those of Lawrence, and that makes the hose interchangeable with that of Lawrence. In case of any big fire, the Lawrence hose can be used in Tonganoxie and the Tonganoxie hose in Lawrence.

The city has also made a provisional contract for water meters, with a minimum purchase of twelve and a maximum of 150. The city has the option of taking any amount between those figures without a raise in price.

125 years ago: Sept. 1, 1892

On Saturday morning, C. J. Halsted saw that a large window pane broken in the front door to his store in Lansing. On inspection a few shirts were missed, and the thief had rummaged around in the show cases. Sam Golding’s place was also entered that night. The thief gained access by raising a rear window. Only a few pocket knives were gone, as far as Mr. Golding knows.

The same night someone took Herman Cronemeyer’s horse out of the pasture, and no clue has been found to the animal since. When all the mischief was first discovered, it was thought that some local tough youths were at the bottom of it, but from the appearance of things the horse was taken by some person who intended to steal him. The entry of the two stores and the few articles stolen bears the impression of having been done by boys rather than men.

The ladies of the Christian Church have ice cream at Grist hall every day. They also sell phosphate of wild cherry at one cent per glass. This drink has been indorsed by the WCTU, and is said to remove the desire for alcoholic stimulants. Try the new drink and then their ice cream.