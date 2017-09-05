Archive for Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Tonganoxie volleyball drops first 2 matches of season
September 5, 2017
Christina Jeannin’s THS volleyball team played two quality opponents in Lansing and Eudora during the first weekend of the season. The Chieftains couldn’t muster a victory against either, as Lansing won, 3-0, and Eudora outlasted THS, 3-1, in matches both played in Tonganoxie.
The team played Tuesday at Atchison after The Mirror’s print deadline.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment