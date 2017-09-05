Archive for Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Tonganoxie volleyball drops first 2 matches of season

By Shawn Linenberger

September 5, 2017

Christina Jeannin’s THS volleyball team played two quality opponents in Lansing and Eudora during the first weekend of the season. The Chieftains couldn’t muster a victory against either, as Lansing won, 3-0, and Eudora outlasted THS, 3-1, in matches both played in Tonganoxie.

The team played Tuesday at Atchison after The Mirror’s print deadline.

