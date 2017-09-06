Tonganoxie High boys soccer keeps on rolling.

The Chieftains held off a rally from archival Basehor-Linwood this past Thursday, eventually prevailing, 4-3, and keeping the team undefeated at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Kaw Valley League play.

Chandler Caldwell, Javier Barbosa and Isaiah Frese all scored in the first half, as THS went into intermission with a 3-0 lead.

But the Bobcats would battle back.

BLHS scored twice before Tonganoxie’s Jens Ahlen made it 4-2. Basehor-Linwood would add another goal, but it wasn’t enough.

First-year coach Jon Orndorff was pleased with the victory.

“We had no offside called against us, a huge improvement from the 20 we had called against us in the Bonner game,”Orndorff said. “The first half we came out clicking and playing really well. Basehor came out really physical but I feel that we adjusted well to their physicality and pushed through to play our game.

“We dominated the first and should have really been up by six or so goals but we also had some defensive mishaps that they weren’t able to capitalize on.”

Orndorff noted that the Chieftains came out flat in the second half and his team’s defense panicked a bit in the process.

But in the end, THS got the victory.

“We beat a good team that day and learned a lot about ourselves, both good and bad,” Orndorff said. “We still have a lot of work ahead of us but to be playing like we are already just shows how talented these guys are and how hard they have already worked.”

THS hit the road for the first time Tuesday against Atchison. The match took place after The Mirror’s print deadline. It plays again next Tuesday at Turner and then returns home Sept. 14 against Piper.