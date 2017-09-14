Archive for Thursday, September 14, 2017

2017 Tonganoxie High boys soccer season results

The Tonganoxie High soccer team has a slew of seniors this season. Seniors, pictured from left, are Nathan Feiring, Zeb Huseman, Isaiah Frese, James Breedlove, Bowan Jones, Chandler Caldwell, Jens Ahlen, Gad Huseman and Nathaniel Lewandowski. Not pictured are Jose Monarrez and Joseph Caiharr.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 14, 2017

Aug. 25 BALDWIN, W, 4-2 (1-0)

Aug. 29 BONNER SPRINGS, W, 11-4 (2-0, 1-0)

Aug. 31 BASEHOR-LINWOOD, W, 4-3 (3-0, 2-0)

Sept. 5 at Atchison, W, 9-0 (4-0, 2-0)

Sept. 12 at Turner, W, 4-3 (5-0, 3-0)

Sept. 14 PIPER

Sept. 16 ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

Sept. 18 at Eudora

Sept. 21 ST. MARY’S ACADEMY

Sept. 22 at Maranatha Academy

Sept. 26 at Louisburg

Sept. 28 JUNCTION CITY

Oct. 2 at Lansing

Oct. 5 at Bishop Ward

Oct. 9 at Maur Hill

Oct. 19 KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN

