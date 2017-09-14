Archive for Thursday, September 14, 2017
2017 Tonganoxie High boys soccer season results
September 14, 2017
Aug. 25 BALDWIN, W, 4-2 (1-0)
Aug. 29 BONNER SPRINGS, W, 11-4 (2-0, 1-0)
Aug. 31 BASEHOR-LINWOOD, W, 4-3 (3-0, 2-0)
Sept. 5 at Atchison, W, 9-0 (4-0, 2-0)
Sept. 12 at Turner, W, 4-3 (5-0, 3-0)
Sept. 14 PIPER
Sept. 16 ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
Sept. 18 at Eudora
Sept. 21 ST. MARY’S ACADEMY
Sept. 22 at Maranatha Academy
Sept. 26 at Louisburg
Sept. 28 JUNCTION CITY
Oct. 2 at Lansing
Oct. 5 at Bishop Ward
Oct. 9 at Maur Hill
Oct. 19 KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN
