Archive for Thursday, September 14, 2017

2017 Tonganoxie High football season results

Tonganoxie High coaches talk to their players Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, after THS defeated Spring Hill, 23-14, at the SHHS football stadium. The facility just opened, as the game between the two schools was the first to be played at the new Bronco stadium.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 14, 2017

Sept. 1 at Spring Hill, W, 23-14 (1-0, 0-0)

Sept. 9 EUDORA, W, 35-7 (2-0, 0-0)

Sept. 15 at Bishop Ward

Sept. 22 BONNER SPRINGS

Sept. 29 at Lansing

Oct. 6 TURNER

Oct. 13 at Atchison

Oct. 20 PIPER

Oct. 27 BASEHOR-LINWOOD

