2017 Tonganoxie High football season results
September 14, 2017
Sept. 1 at Spring Hill, W, 23-14 (1-0, 0-0)
Sept. 9 EUDORA, W, 35-7 (2-0, 0-0)
Sept. 15 at Bishop Ward
Sept. 22 BONNER SPRINGS
Sept. 29 at Lansing
Oct. 6 TURNER
Oct. 13 at Atchison
Oct. 20 PIPER
Oct. 27 BASEHOR-LINWOOD
