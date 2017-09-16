The Tonganoxie High School volleyball team was involved in an accident Saturday, but school officials report that no one on the bus was injured in the wreck.

According to a release from Interim Superintendent Tonya Phillips, the THS team was returning from a volleyball tournament at Rossville when a motorcycle swerved into the side of the bus between Perry and Lawrence and U.S. Highway 24.

The students, coaches and bus driver were not injured in the accident, Phillips said.

The accident is under investigation, Phillips said.

Check back for more on this story as details become available.