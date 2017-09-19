Tyson Foods, Inc., is putting a proposed $320 million project near Tonganoxie on hold.

In an open letter from Tyson Foods to the Leavenworth County community, group president of poultry Doug Ramsey writes that the company is delaying the process in light of Monday’s Leavenworth County Commission decision to rescind intent to issue $500 million in industrialized bonds for the project.

Here is an excerpt from the letter:

"We’d still like to get to know each other, however, after Monday’s reversal of support by the Leavenworth County commissioners, we will put our plans in your community on hold. We still have interest in Leavenworth County, but will prioritize the other locations in Kansas and other states that have expressed support. This is a good project that we are deeply passionate about. It’s important to the future of our company and our ability to serve our customers. We also believe it will be a significant boost – and not just economically – for the right community.