Crews worked to clean up a hydraulic line spill Wednesday afternoon in a Tonganoxie subdivision.

Tonganoxie City Fire Department members were told of a spill in the South Park subdivision about 2:30 p.m., according to Fire Chief Jack Holcom.

A Honey Creek Disposal Services truck’s hydraulic line broke, as between 40 and 45 gallons of hydraulic oil spilled and made its way from the 100 block of Rawlings Drive north to Joles, Willis and South Park drives before getting to U.S. Highway 24-40.

Officials applied about 1,250 pounds of Oil Dry, a granular oil absorbent material that resembles cat litter, to the spill.

A Tonganoxie street sweeper helped in dispersing the material.

Holcom said the Oil-Dri was environmentally friendly and that the spill did not present a flammable hazard, just a hydraulic smell.

It’s safe for vehicles to drive on the substance, which actually helps in working the Oil-Dri into the spill even more. He did caution residents not to walk through it, as it then could be tracked into homes.

Tonganoxie police and public works, Leavenworth County Emergency Management and Honey Creek Disposal Services all had officials assisting with the cleanup.

Holcom said city crews would be monitoring the streets the next few days.