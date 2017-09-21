Archive for Thursday, September 21, 2017

Tonganoxie girls golf has off week before resuming schedule

By Shawn Linenberger

September 21, 2017

The Tonganoxie High girls golf team didn’t have any meets this last week.

The team is back to the course with a 3 p.m. meet today at Paola Country Club.

Teams Tonganoxie will compete against today are Anderson County, Basehor-Linwood, Gardner-Edgerton, Holton, Jefferson West, Piper, Spring Hill, Topeka and Turner.

THS is at another tournament Monday in Jefferson County at Village Greens Golf Course near Meriden.

And then on Tuesday, team competes at Hidden Springs Golf Course near Overbrook.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment