The Tonganoxie High girls golf team didn’t have any meets this last week.

The team is back to the course with a 3 p.m. meet today at Paola Country Club.

Teams Tonganoxie will compete against today are Anderson County, Basehor-Linwood, Gardner-Edgerton, Holton, Jefferson West, Piper, Spring Hill, Topeka and Turner.

THS is at another tournament Monday in Jefferson County at Village Greens Golf Course near Meriden.

And then on Tuesday, team competes at Hidden Springs Golf Course near Overbrook.