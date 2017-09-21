The Tonganoxie High football team scored 55 points in the first half Friday against Bishop Ward in Kansas City, Kan.

THS used reserves much of the second half and nearly had a shutout, but the Cyclones scored late for their first touchdown of the season. Tonganoxie prevailed, 61-6, improving to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Kaw Valley League play.

The Chieftains amassed 467 yards of total offense, 383 of which came on the ground.

Junior Korbin Riedel had three rushing touchdowns, while sophomore Cooper Cunningham and senior Dalton Bock each had a rushing touchdown. Bock had 173 rushing yards and Riedle 103.

Senior Caden Searcy had two receiving touchdowns, while fellow senior Dylan Kleidosty caught another.

Senior quarterback Mason Beach went 7-for-10 for 84 yards and three touchdowns.

Tonganoxie looks to stay perfect with another KVL matchup Friday, this time at home against Bonner Springs.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Beatty Field.