Tonganoxie High volleyball is competing often in front of its home crowd this week.

The Chieftains hosted Emporia and Mill Valley on Tuesday at the THS gymnasium. The matches took place after The Mirror’s deadline.

On Saturday, THS will have the Tonganoxie Invitational.

Teams coming to town for the annual tournament are Bishop Ward, Bonner Springs, Eudora, Gardner-Edgerton, Great Bend, Ottawa, Piper, Shawnee Mission Northwest and Topeka High.

Matches will start at 8 a.m.

Tonganoxie is coming off an interesting weekend. The team went 3-2 at the Rossville Invitational this past Saturday. The performance improved the Chieftains to 6-5 on the season.

The team was involved in an accident on the way home from Rossville, as a motorcycle struck the bus on U.S. Highway 24 near Perry in Jefferson County. The motorcyclist was taken to a Topeka hospital, while no one on the bus was injured in the crash. A brief about the accident can be found on page 2A.

After opening with losses to Lansing and Eudora this season, THS reeled off road victories against Atchison and Baldwin. The Chieftains dropped a home match to Basehor-Linwood before beating Pleasant Ridge last week at home.

The squad continues a busy schedule.

After this week’s matches, the team takes on Baldwin and Kansas City Christian on Monday in Prairie Village and then again Tuesday on the road at Bonner Springs.

And on Sept. 28, the Chieftains take on Spring Hill and Sumner Academy at Spring Hill.