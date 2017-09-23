Tonganoxie High volleyball and cross country have a big Saturday ahead.

THS volleyball is at home for its own Tonganoxie Invitational, while the cross county team heads to Rim Rock for a meet at the University of Kansas’ home course.

Chrissie Jeannin’s THS volleyball team enters the day with a 6-7 record.

The Chieftains will have Bonner Springs, Topeka High, Shawnee Mission Northwest and Great Bend.

Jeannin, a THS graduate, hopes to get a rematch with Ottawa, as her sister and fellow THS alum Laura Jeannin coaches the Cyclones. Ottawa defeated THS this past weekend at the Rossville tournament.

For the cross country team, Rim Rock will serve as a tuneup for the postseason, as the large meet draws teams from near and far.

The Chieftains are coming off a sweep of its own invitational Tuesday when the boys and girls teams both won team titles.

Both volleyball and cross country events start at 8 a.m. today.