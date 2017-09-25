A two-vehicle accident sent three people to area hospitals Sunday evening.

The accident occurred just before 6 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 24-40 at 182nd Road about 4 miles east of Tonganoxie.

Carla Denise Alonge-Tibbets, 59, Edwardsville, was driving a 2003 Buick Century west on U.S. 24-40 when Kaitlyn Renee Brandt, 24, Tonganoxie, was heading north on 182nd Street toward the highway in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

Brandt failed to yield to Alonge-Tibbets, according to Kansas Highway Patrol reports, and the vehicles collided on the highway.

Brandt was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with possible injuries. A passenger, Rhett T. Brandt, 1, was not injured.

Alonge-Tibbets was injured in the wreck and taken to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, Kan.

A passenger with Alonge-Tibbets, Mykiah M. Humphrey, 2, Edwardsville, also was injured and taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Lavonte A. Raw, 8, Edwardsville, was a second passenger in the Buick Century. Lavonte was not injured.

Kaitlyn Brandt was the only person involved in the accident who was not wearing a safety restraint, according to KHP reports.