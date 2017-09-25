Reception is Saturday for Tonganoxie fire chief

A group of Tonganoxie residents is putting on a reception for outgoing Tonganoxie Fire Chief Jack Holcom.

The event will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Myers Hotel Bar at Third and Main streets in Tonganoxie. Holcom will be stepping down Holcom came to Tonganoxie in February 2015. He served in the Olathe Fire Department for 26 years before coming to Tonganoxie.