Whether by rout or rally, the Tonganoxie High boys soccer team has found various ways to win.

On Friday, the Chieftains had arguably their most exciting match of the season.

Playing against Maranatha in Shawnee, Tonganoxie played catch up much of the night.

Although THS led, 1-0, in the first half, the Chieftains trailed, 3-1, at one point in the second half. But once again, Tonganoxie battled back.

With the score, 3-2, Jans Ahren scored with just 30 seconds left in regulation.

That forced overtime. Late in the extra period, Zeb Huseman’s pass across the field found Isaiah Frese on the right side. Frese then laid it in for the 4-3 victory.

It was a late night in Shawnee, as the Maranatha football team hosted Horton earlier in the night.

The soccer match started at 8:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Tonganoxie outlasted Louisburg, 2-1, on the road. The victory moved THS to 10-0-1 on the year.

The team is back home Thursday at Chieftain Park to take on Junction City.

Friday’s victory came about 27 hours after the Chieftains’ first victory of the season at Chieftain Park.

After playing earlier games at the THS Soccer Complex, matches were moved to the park starting with Thursday’s match against St. Mary’s Academy.

Tonganoxie defeated SMA, 3-0, after getting two goals from Chandler Caldwell and a third from Jens Ahlen.

THS got the shutout victory, but coach Jon Orndorff said the team could have done better.

“We didn’t play our best,” Orndorff said. “The first half we looked good. The second half we got relaxed. We will continue to improve and be fine.

“It was a good wake-up call, but they know it. We’ll be fine. But we got the W, right?”

The Chieftains had six games left in the regular season heading into Tuesday’s match.