The Tonganoxie High volleyball team keeps plugging away.

The Chieftains had a rough showing at the Tonganoxie Invitational on Saturday, as the squad went 1-3 on the day at its home meet.

The tourney performance dropped the Chieftains to 7-10 on the season, but THS turned right around Monday with a couple of victories on the road.

Tonganoxie swept a triangular in Prairie Village against host Kansas City Christian and Baldwin.

THS lost the first set, 25-14, but came back and won the match with 25-18 and 25-23 set victories against the Bulldogs.

In the late match against KCC, the Chieftains took care of the Panthers, 25-1, 25-9.

The victories moved Tonganoxie to 9-10 on the season. Tonganoxie’s longest winning streak has been three matches, the same count of its longest losing streak.

For first-year coach Chrissie Jeannin, the key as the team moves into the second half of the season is to find a groove.

“We’re hoping to keep building on getting consistent and building up toward the end of the year,” she said. “That’s what our main focus is right now.”

Jeannin is a 2009 Tonganoxie High School graduate. She played four years at Ottawa University and was a graduate assistant for two years for the OU volleyball team.

Jeannin was coaching club volleyball and working at a mental health facility when she accepted the opportunity to come home and take over the program that her high school coach, Tiffany Parker, had molded for some 15 years.

“Yeah, it was surreal starting out,” Jeannin said about being back at her alma mater. “Now I’m more comfortable with what I’m doing.”

She also serves as a paraprofessional in the school district and is looking to go back to school.

Her sister, Laura Jeannin, coaches at Ottawa High School. The siblings met earlier this month at the Rossville tournament, with Laura getting the upper hand. The Cyclones won, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19.

Chrissie was hoping to get another shot at besting her sister at the Tonganoxie tournament, but the teams were in difference pools and both couldn’t advance.

THS opened the tournament with a three-set victory against Great Bend. THS won, 25-27, 25-21, 25-11. But the Chieftains then lost to Bonner Springs (25-14, 25-20), Topeka High (25-20, 21-25, 25-16) and Shawnee Mission Northwest (25-16, 25-19).

Willson and fellow seniors Makenzie Sample and Cami Timm will lead the Chieftains through a hectic schedule.

The Chieftains played Tuesday at Bonner Springs after The Mirror’s print deadline. The team then is on the road again Thursday against Spring Hill. Next Tuesday, the team is in Kansas City, Kan., to face Piper and then in Meriden Oct. 5 to take on Jeff West and Pleasant Ridge. Tonganoxie’s next tournament is the De Soto Spikefest on Oct. 7. Baldwin, Basehor-Linwood, De Soto, Eudora, Gardner-Edgerton, Hayden, Lansing, Leavenworth and Mill Valley will be at the tournament.