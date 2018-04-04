Archive for Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Tonganoxie school board to have special meeting today
April 4, 2018
The Tonganoxie school board will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. today at the TES library.
Agenda items: approve Brsuven’s resignation, elect a vice president approve agenda, decide whether to approve purchase of 21 desktop computers for the Tonganoxie High School lab and publish notice of vacancy of Brusven’s position.
