Tonganoxie school board to have special meeting today

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

By Shawn Linenberger

April 4, 2018

The Tonganoxie school board will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. today at the TES library.

Agenda items: approve Brsuven’s resignation, elect a vice president approve agenda, decide whether to approve purchase of 21 desktop computers for the Tonganoxie High School lab and publish notice of vacancy of Brusven’s position.

