Today's news
Board hires new Tonganoxie Elementary School principal
April 5, 2018
The school board also hired a new Tonganoxie Elementary School principal for the 2018-19 school year.
Board members approved Chuck Mahon to take over at TES.
Mahon currently is superintendent and high school principal at Crest USD 479. Before that, he was principal at Lakin, associate principal at De Soto, principal at Burden, assistant principal and athletics director at Phillipsburg, and taught at Winfield, Great Bend and Hoisington. He has served in many statewide leadership roles and was named assistant principal of the year in 2010 by a state association.
Mahon will assist with the hiring of the TES assistant principals and teacher openings. He will officially start at TES on July 2.
More like this story
- Board shrinks search consultant list; TES administrators resign; Bothwell named VP
- Tonganoxie superintendent interviews set for next week
- Tonganoxie USD 464 sets superintendent meetings; principal hired; longtime ag/FFA adviser stepping down
- Board approves sale of former Tonganoxie Elementary School
- Tonganoxie USD 464 has 1 applicant for board opening; hires and resignations; Statehouse candidate visits meeting
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment