Genesis Christian Academy’s big fundraiser is coming later this week.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the GCA gymnasium, 204 Washington St. in Tonganoxie.

Silent and live auctions, raffles and door prizes will be offered, along with various entertainment.

Visitors could win an autographed basketball from the University of Kansas men’s basketball team that just finished its season at the Final Four and an autographed football from the Kansas State University football team.

There also will be a Salvador Perez autographed bat.

All three items are part of a list of nearly 20 live auction items. If you don’t get a winning bid on those, there are some 125 and counting silent auction items that will be available at the event.

Students will be dismissed at noon that day so that organizers can prepare for the big evening.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $7 for children.

For more information visit genesisschools.org or, contact the school at 913-845-9498.