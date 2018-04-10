Today's news
Public invited to meet Tonganoxie USD 464 superintendent candidates
April 10, 2018
The public is invited for a meet and greet with candidates for Tonganoxie USD 464 superintendent this week.
The events will be noon-1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.
