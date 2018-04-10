Today's news

Public invited to meet Tonganoxie USD 464 superintendent candidates

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

By Shawn Linenberger

April 10, 2018

The public is invited for a meet and greet with candidates for Tonganoxie USD 464 superintendent this week.

The events will be noon-1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment