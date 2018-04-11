The Tonganoxie Planning Commission approved recommendations for a handful of notable projects at its meeting Thursday.

The rezone request and special use permit for the proposed luxury RV resort and retail development passed.

The rezoning was approved by a 4-0 vote and the special use permit by a 3-1 count. John Morgan gave the lone dissenting vote.

Casey’s General Store’s rezoning approval and site plan approval passed, 4-0, as did its preliminary and final plat reviews.

Planning Commission members also unanimously approved Hobby Monster Customs site plan review for expansion in the Urban Hess Business Center.

The luxury RV resort and retail development is proposed for development east of Tonganoxie on the north side of U.S. Highway 24-40 near 206th Street.

The Casey’s project calls for 14 gas pumps on the eastern portion of the site and three additional diesel gas pumps on the southwestern corner of the site.

The plan is about 2.3 acres, including a 4,816-square-foot building for a new store, 5-foot wide sidewalks along U.S. Highway 24-40 and underwater storm retention.

If approved, the store would be built on the west side of U.S. 24-40 between Fifth and Sixth streets. The current store is between Second and Third streets on the west side of U.S. 24-40. It was built to replace the original store on the northwest corner of U.S. 24-40 and Kansas Highway 16. The optometrist office of Dick Dean and Katie Volk now occupies a refurbished version of the original store’s spot at U.S. 24-40 and K-16.

The community has the opportunity to file a protest petition on any of the recommendations.

If no petitions are filed, the City Council would vote on final plat approval for Casey’s at the May 7 council meeting.