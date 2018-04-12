Tonganoxie High’s baseball season opened up at the LaRoche Baseball Tournament last week in Fort Scott.

The tournament took place at Adam LaRoche Baseball Complex at Dave Regan Stadium.

Tonganoxie dropped to 0-2 on the season after falling to Fort Scott and Ottawa.

THS was supposed to play another game, but the tournament was moved up to start Thursday due to impending inclement weather. The third game was canceled because of that inclement weather.

The Fort Scott complex is named after Andy and Adam LaRoche, former Major League Baseball players who hail from Fort Scott.

Big sports day

It’s been a slow start tot the sports season, but several Tonganoxie teams played at home Tuesday.

The Tonganoxie Invitational took place at Beatty Field for the THS track team, while the girls soccer team competed across the street at the Chieftain Park Soccer Complex.

Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Ward, Kansas City Christian, Lansing, Maranatha Christian Academy, Piper, Pleasant Ridge and St. James Academy all were at the Tonganoxie Invitational.

THS soccer faced Bishop Ward.

Both the Tonganoxie High baseball and softball teams played at home at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds against Bonner Springs.

All of Tuesday’s activities took place after The Mirror’s deadline.

The THS golf team competes at 1 p.m. today at Prairie Highlands Golf Course. Mill Valley is the host school for the tournament.

On Thursday, the THS softball team plays a doubleheader at 4 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge.

Friday, meanwhile, the THS soccer team is home for a 6 p.m. match against Leavenworth.

Competition continues Monday with a boys golf meet in Topeka, with Hayden being the host school. The soccer team is at Baldwin that day.

McLouth opens play

Mclouth softball is 4-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs defeated Atchison on March 27, 23-1 and 18-0 and then followed up with a sweep of Osawatomie, 5-4 and 3-0 on Osawatomie.

The McLouth baseball team is seeking its first victories of the year.

MHS is 0-8, losing to KC Çhristian (10-0 and 16-0), Wellsville (19-4 and 19-0), Osawatomie (18-1 and 15-0) and Troy (11-8 and 10-5).