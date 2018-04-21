Another team plaque came home with the Tonganoxie High golf team.

The squad won the Hayden Invitational, finishing with a 339.

Ottawa placed second with a 340 and Hayden third with a 349.

Cornerstone placed fifth with a 355 and De Soto fifth with a 363.

Piper placed sixth with a 367 and Washburn Rural seventh with a 389.

Lansing (390) and Silver Lake (461) finished out the field.

Jacob Hall placed third with team-low score of 82.

Aidan McClellan shot an 84 and got fifth, while Dylan Atkins had the same score for sixth place.

Bowan Jones shot an 89 and Jason Vorbeck a 92. Gabe Dutton finished with a 107.

“The boys played well and held it together for the whole tourney,” Sandburg said.

“They are improving but still have a ways to go.”

The team was back at it Tuesday with a meet in Ottawa that finished after The Mirror’s print deadline.

Teams in the tourney were Basehor-Linwood, Cornerstone Family, De Soto, Gardner-Edgerton, Immaculata, Kansas City Christian, Lansing High School, Louisburg, Osawatomie, Ottawa, Paola, Piper High School, Prairie View, Spring Hill and Wellsville.

The Chieftains stay busy this week, as they compete again with an 8 a.m. Thursday tee time in Spring Hill.

Soccer gets in win column

The THS girls soccer team got a big victory last week.

Tonganoxie routed Bishop Ward, 11-1, in the Kaw Valley Leauge contest between the two schools.

The team is home Thursday against Turner and then on the road Friday in Kansas City, Kan., to take on Ward again.

On Monday, the Chieftains travel to Bonner Springs to take on BSHS.