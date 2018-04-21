The Tonganoxie High School Band came home with nine “I” ratings, seven “II” ratings and a “III” rating at the KSHSAA Regional Music Festival.

Soloists receiving “I” ratings and qualifying for state were Carmen Snyder, Lauryn Jimenez, Savannah Adams, Sofia Romero, Julia Westrich, Jasmine Sejnoha, Allison Williams and Jose Monarrez.

The saxophone quartet of Carmen Snyder, Mya Hurley, Savannah Adams and Lauryn Jimenez also qualified for state as an ensemble with their “I” rating.

Abe Puebla, Brynna Ladesic, Hayden Hayward, Ryan Black, Maureen Wetta and Luke Porterfield all received “II” ratings as soloists.

The trombone trio of Luke Porterfield, Griffin Overacker and Sam Spiker also nabbed a “II” rating as an ensemble.

Meanwhile, the the clockwork percussion ensemble of Malena Bond, Alex Falk, Kyle Chambers, Colton Calovich and Alton Boone received a “III” rating.

Meanwhile, the THS vocal music program also had a big weekend at regionals this past weekend.

THS had six soloists and one ensemble earn “I” ratings and are headed to the Class 4A State Music Festival because of their regional performances.

The festival will be April 28 at Larned High School.

The women’s sextet ensemble of Meghan Agnew, Ashtin Barnes, Emilie Crowley, Sarah Dunkle, Meghan Heskett and Andrea Zesati earned a “I” rating, as did soloists Amber Adcox, Sarah Dunkle, Mollly Monahan, EmilyRose Rausch, Alex Santos and Samuel Sigourney.

Ensembles earning a “II” rating were the men’s ensemble of Jake Derzinski, Alex Falk, Dylan Funk, Madison Lansing, Trey Lewallen, Dustin Robison,

Brendan Rogers, Simon Stevens and Harrison York; and the mixed quartet of Molly Monahan, Brendan Rogers, Alex Santos and Samuel Sigourney.

Soloists earning a “II” rating were: Brittany Ancil, Logan Cox, Emmie Derzinski, Alex Falk, Ariel Jacobs, Samantha Knapp, Madisen Lansing, Lauren Lawson, Brendan Rogers, Trinity Thomas and Allison Williams.

Soloists earning “III” ratings were: Tessa Calovich and Gwen Salbaugh.

In total, among 30 THS vocalists the team qualified 11 for state in seven events.

Charles Van Middlesworth directs the band, while Tom Gifford is the vocalist director.