The statistics likely could pass for some ridiculous numbers achieved while playing a season of a sports video game, but they’re real.

Heading into this week’s portion of the schedule, the Chieftains are 10-0, having outscored opponents 144-7.

Oh, and of those 10 victories, THS has tallied a shutout seven times.

Tonganoxie’s biggest challenge so far came April 17 at Lansing. THS slipped past the Lions, 4-2, in the first game.

Then came Game 2, and the Chieftains again went into dominant mode. THS won, 14-0, and stayed perfect on the season.

On Thursday, the team traveled to Kansas City, Kan., to take on another Kaw Valley League foe in Turner. Tonganoxie had another solid day with the bats, outscoring the Bears by a combined score of 38-0. THS won the first game, 16-0, and the second, 22-0.

Now at the halfway point of the season, THS will face some quality teams as the squad pushes toward the postseason.

Ranked No. 15 by MaxPreps, Tonganoxie took on traditional KVL power Piper (9-1) on Tuesday at home after The Mirror’s deadline.

THS again is home Friday against future Frontier League foe Spring Hill (8-3) for another doubleheader before archrival Basehor-Linwood (7-5) comes to town next Tuesday for Senior Night.

On May 3, Tonganoxie travels south to take on undefeated Paola (12-0), another future Frontier League counterpart that currently is No. 9 in the state rankings according to MaxPreps.

The regular season concludes May 8 with another Frontier League opponent in Baldwin (9-3) on the road.

Tonganoxie will compete in a Class 4A Division I regional May 15 in Wamego.

While Basehor-Linwood is a host just down the road with Piper, Bonner Springs, Sumner Academy and Bishop Miege, Tonganoxie will make the 90-minute trip west to Wamego. Also there will be Atchison and Eudora.

On paper, Tonganoxie’s regional looks challenging. Though Atchison is 0-9, Wamego currently is the No. 3 seed at 8-4 and Eudora the No. 2 at 9-3.

THS baseball to host regional

Tonganoxie High baseball will be host to a Class 4A Division I regional next month. The Chieftains hope they can climb up the bracket standings before then.

THS currently is 2-6 on the season and would hold the No. 4 and final seed in the regional if the season ended today.

However, the bright spot is this: THS isn’t far from that No. 1 seed. Atchison is 4-4, Basehor-Linwood 5-7 and Piper 3-9.

In head-to-head competitions against regional foes, Tonganoxie is 1-1 so far. THS defeated Basehor-Linwood, 5-4, April 17 in the first game before dropping the second, 16-11.

THS is 2-2 since starting the season 0-4. Tonganoxie blanked Jeff West, 3-0, and then got shut out, 9-0, in the second game Friday.

Tonganoxie faced Piper on Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline. On Thursday, THS gets started with the annual tournament at CommunityAmerica Ballpark in Kansas City, Kan.

McLouth softball continues

another strong year.

The Bulldogs are 13-1 on the season, with their only setback a 6-4 loss April 10 at home against Basehor-Linwood.

Aside from splitting that doubleheader with the Bobcats (MHS won Game 2 by a 3-2 score), McLouth has swept doubleheaders against Atchison, Osawatomie, Troy, Rock Creek, Maur Hill and Valley Falls.

The Bulldogs finish out the season with six games at home. Marysville (2-8) comes to town for two games Thursday, Oskaloosa (13-1) for two Monday and Pleasant Ridge for two May 1.

McLouth baseball still winless

If regionals started today, McLouth would be the No. 7 seed in the Wellsville Regional in Class 3A.

MHS is 0-12 on the season.

Oskaloosa is 12-0, Wellsville 9-1, Perry-Lecompton 7-4, Osage City 8-6, Central Heights 5-5 and Pamona-West Franklin 3-7.

The Bulldogs have struggled to click offensively as of late. The team has been shut out the last four games after scoring 13 runs in a doubleheader loss to Troy on April 9 at home.