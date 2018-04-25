The former maintenance shop near Third and Main streets will have a new life.

The Tonganoxie City Council earlier this month approved the sale of the 4,320-square-foot building to Midwest Carpet for $65,000.

Midwest Carpet’s main building sits nearby on Fourth Street.

As part of the agreement, Midwest will utilize part of the building and repurpose the other half so that it can be leased to another business.

As part of the agreement, Midwest Carpet will make at least $40,000 in renovations to the building.

Earlier this year, the city advertised the property to prospective buyers, with the city asking for proposals for potential buyers, including factors such as economic impact, anticipated job creation and so on.

City staff provided tours five times to interested parties.

They received two formal proposals.

As part of the agreement with Midwest, the company is replacing carpet in City Council Chambers.

The city also owns land to the north of the shop where a house once stood, but that land didn’t attract any interest as part of prospective buyers of the former maintenance shop.