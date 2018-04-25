The Tonganoxie High girls sprints crew had its work cut out with only five runners filling out the Chieftains’ 4x100, 4x400 and sprint medley relay teams at the Kansas Relays, but Corinn Searcy, Natalee Shepard, Sierra Staatz, Mia Bond and Trinity Touchton were up for the challenge.

Staatz, Shepard, Bond and Searcy qualified for finals in the 4x400 relay by winning their heat in prelims.

The Chieftains finished eighth in the finals, but it was their time of 4:22.50 that had them feeling a great sense of accomplishment.

“We shaved seven seconds from what we’ve been running all year, which was really great,” Searcy said. “Just being in finals and being able to run against some really fast people that aren’t from Kansas really helps push us and get us where we need to be.”

Searcy joined Shepard, Staatz and Bond on the Chieftains’ sprint medley relay earlier in the day. Tongie took 10th with a time of 4:39.66.

Staatz, Shepard, Searcy and Touchton placed 24th in the 4x100 prelims on Friday, and they’re chomping at the bit to get back on the track to rewrite the THS record books.

“For our 4x1, we’re off our school record by .01,” Searcy said. “So we’re aiming to break that. My freshman year we broke the 4x4 (record), and we’re aiming to break that again this year.”

Perry-Lecompton’s sprint medley relay team of Josh LeClair, Dalton Kellum, Shane Quinlan and Ty Packard had a medal-worthy performance after taking eighth with a time of 3:42.77, which was good for eighth place.

Talisa Stone placed in the girls high jump for the Kaws after tying for seventh with a clearance of 5 feet.

Area results

Friday at Rock Chalk Park

Day 1 of 2

Girls javelin — 4. Kayla Kurtz, Baldwin, 139-04; 20. Baylee Unruh, Lawrence, 116-02; 25. Kate Ogle, Baldwin, 97-10.

Boys discus — LeeRoi Johnson, Tonganoxie, DNS.

Girls pole vault — T-10. Josie Hickerson, Lawrence, 10-06.

Girls triple jump — 14. Auna Childress, Free State, 36-05.

Girls 4x1600 relay — 12. Emma Hertig, Anna Riley, Erin Fagan, Julia Larkin, Free State, 22:59.18.

Girls 100 hurdles prelims — 32. Abby Ogle, Baldwin, 16.74.

Girls 100 prelims — 32. Ashley Widleman, Lawrence, 12.98; 41. Courtney Fritzler, Lawrence, 13.31.

Boys 100 prelims — 35. Dalton Kellum, Perry-Lecompton, 11.52; DNS. Zach Wilson, Free State.

Girls 400 prelims — 5. Evann Seratte, Lawrence, 59.58; 16. Corinn Searcy, Tonganoxie, 1:01.60; 22. Sierra Staatz, Tonganoxie, 1:02.82.

Boys 400 prelims — 20. Shane Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton, 51.85; 30. Cole Phillips, Free State, 53.68.

Girls 300 hurdles — 16. Abby Ogle, Baldwin, 48.49.

Girls distance medley relay — 22. Emma Hertig, Ana Holladay, Julia Larkin, Bella Stull, Free State, 13:55.48.

Girls 4x100 relay prelims — 11. Ashley Wildeman, Zoe Bridges, Asjah Harris, Courtney Fritzler, Lawrence, 50.13; 24. Natalee Shepard, Corinn Searcy, Sierra Staatz, Trinity Touchton, Tonganoxie, 51.83; 36. Tavia Crowe, Cambria Crowe, Aubrey Mahaffey, Carly Lindenmeyer, Baldwin, 52.90; 40. Cameryn Thomas, Destiny Downing, Auna Childress, Ana Holloday, Free State, 53.48.

Boys 4x100 relay prelims — 29. Zach Wilson, JaBrandion Douglas, Tanner Cobb, Tyler Bowden, Free State, 44.53; 46. Shane Quinlan, Colton Mallonee, Josh LeClair, Dalton Kellum, Perry-Lecompton, 45.14; 51. Dalton Bock, Elijah Tyner, Zac Morgan, Drake Pray, Tonganoxie, 45.47; 53. Dre Bridges, Reggie Clemons, Shane Evans, Graham Hough, Lawrence, 45.52.

Girls 800 — 6. Evann Seratte, Lawrence, 2:19.72; 19. Natalie Beiter, Baldwin, 2:26.29.

Girls 4x400 relay prelims — 12. Sierra Staatz, Natalee Shepard, Mia Bond, Corinn Searcy, Tonganoxie, 4:11.62 — qualified for finals with top time in heat; 18. Abby Ogle, Natalie Beiter, Josie Boyle, Carly Lindenmeyer, Baldwin, 4:14.21; 47. Cameryn Thomas, Destiny Downing, Ana Holloday, Emma Hertig, Free State, 4:37.06.

Boys 4x400 relay prelims — 52. Drake Pray, Elijah Tyner, Dallas Bond, Lucas McCoy, Tonganoxie, 3:41.93; DQ. Shane Quinlan, Colton Mallonee, Josh LeClair, Ty Packard, Perry-Lecompton; Baldwin; DQ. Jaxon Malone, Cole Phillips, Tanner Cobb, Malachi Starr, Free State; DNS. Kade Kehl, Parker Wilson, Josh Broyles, Matt Jackson, Baldwin.

Day 2 of 2

Girls long jump — 11. Cameryn Thomas, Free State, 16-10.5; 19. Carly Lindenmeyer, Baldwin, 16-04.5.

Girls high jump — T-7. Talisa Stone, Perry-Lecompton, 5-00.

Girls shot put — 15. Krissy Howard, Lawrence, 35-10.

Boys shot put — DNS. LeeRoi Johnson, Tonganoxie,

Boys javelin — 2. Hunter Krom, Lawrence, 189-07; 6. Jon Bock, Eudora, 173-09; 7. Harry King, Lawrence, 172-08; 13. Nathan Spain, Free State, 154-11; 17. Bo Miller, Free State, 148-08.

Girls sprint medley relay — 10. Sierra Staatz, Natalee Shepard, Corinn Searcy, Mia Bond, Tonganoxie, 4:39.66; 12. Ana Holladay, Destiny Downing, Emma Hertig, Erin Fagan, Free State, 4:41.62.

Boys sprint medley relay — 8. Josh LeClair, Dalton Kellum, Shane Quinlan, Ty Packard, Perry-Lecompton, 3:42.77.

Girls 4x800 relay — 22. Ambrynn Stewart, Josie Boyle, Alexia Nelson, Natalie Beiter, Baldwin, 10:24.09.

Boys 4x800 relay — 29. Parker Wilson, Grady McCune, Jayce Dighans, Jacob Bailey, Baldwin, 8:36.50; 34. Josh Bosley, Dylan Graham, Jacob Foley, Jakob Edholm, Tonganoxie, 9:06.58.

Sunflower Girls 4x100 — 2. Ashley Wildeman, Zoe Bridges, Asjah Harris, Courtney Fritzler, Lawrence, 50.33; 9. Natalee Shepard, Corinn Searcy, Sierra Staatz, Trinity Touchton, Tonganoxie, 52.13.

Sunflower Boys 4x100 — 2. Cole Phillips, JaBrandion Douglas, Tanner Cobb, Tyler Bowden, Free State, 44.31.

Girls 400 — 4. Evan Seratte, 59.18.

Sunflower Girls 4x400 — DNS. Abby Ogle, Natalie Beiter, Josie Boyle, Carly Lindenmeyer, Baldwin.

Girls 4x400 — 8. Sierra Staatz, Natalee Shepard, Mia Bond, Corinn Searcy, Tonganoxie, 4:22.50.