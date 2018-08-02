Big dogs, little dogs, black dogs, white dogs, red dogs, blue dogs, yellow dogs and even green dogs (and their humans) invited to Leavenworth County Humane Society’s Sixth Annual Go Dog Go! on Aug. 4.



“It’s Leavenworth County’s biggest dog party of the year,” according to organizers Kim Pearl and Laura Carroll.

“But it’s a pawsome walk with or without a dog” said Crystal Swann Blackdeer, LCHS executive director.



The walk route takes in all the trees, scents and sounds along Angel Falls Trail, Lansing, and includes activities, snacks, games and prizes.



Pre-registration is $20; day of registration is $30. T-shirts included while supplies last. Registration at 8:30 a.m., walk steps off at 9 a.m. Activities, games and awards follow, with the event concluding at 11 a.m.

Dogs are optional. All dogs attending must be current on core vaccinations, not in any stage of heat and should enjoy the company of other dogs. Dogs must be leashed and under control of their handlers.

All licensed Leavenworth County shelters and rescues are invited to bring dogs for adoption to the event as well. Contact LCHS, Inc. to claim a space.

Limited sponsorships are still available by contacting LvnCoHS@live.com, and vendors are invited to have a booth for only $30. Not-for-profits may claim a fee-waived space upon approval of the organizers.

LCHS, Inc. is the only organization working to build and operate a no-kill pet animal shelter to serve all Leavenworth County residents. The temporary shelter now operates at 1205 Rear N. Main Street, Lansing.